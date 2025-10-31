How The US Tested Nuclear Weapons (And Why It Became Too Dangerous To Continue)

For better or worse, the U.S. nuclear arsenal is currently having a moment. First, "A House of Dynamite" became an instant No. 1 hit for Netflix shortly after its global streaming debut in October. The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, quickly gained buzz for its chilling depiction of how the U.S. military and government could respond to a surprise nuclear attack. Then, soon after the release, President Trump announced plans to begin testing nuclear weapons (in real life). This announcement followed recent tests of nuclear-powered weapons by Russia, but still came as a shock to many, because the U.S. hasn't tested a single nuclear weapon since 1992.

That's 33 years — five entire presidential administrations — of no nuclear testing, which came after decades of detonating powerful nuclear bombs to test energy output, blast range, thermal and electromagnetic effects, radioactive fallout, and more. Famously, the first nuclear test — by the U.S. or any other nation — was Trinity, conducted in New Mexico on July 16, 1945. It was part of the Manhattan Project, led by J. Robert Oppenheimer and General Leslie Groves, and led to the use of atomic bombs on Japan to end World War II less than a month later.

To date, it's the only time nuclear weapons have been used in armed conflict. However, the U.S. and other nations had detonated thousands of nukes since then as part of scientific and military tests. For its part, the U.S. conducted these tests far from densely populated areas. Many took place in the American Southwest, with Nevada eventually becoming the most nuked place on Earth. Many others were conducted over the Pacific Ocean, including near the Bikini Atoll.