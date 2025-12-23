Denmark's Proposed VPN Ban Had Experts Sounding The Alarm Bell

Denmark's government faced some intense scrutiny earlier this month when a drafted bill proposed regulating how virtual private networks (VPN) could be used by the public. Critics argued that relatively broad language in the bill could have made it illegal to use VPNs to access anything online that was unavailable in Denmark, in addition to bypassing blocks on illegal websites.

As cybersecurity experts will tell you, however, the best VPN services aren't exclusively used to download movies or watch sporting events. Big picture, VPN services are tools used to encrypt internet connections and obscure IP addresses in the name of online security. To make that illegal could put millions of internet users at greater risk for online threats.

While officials later walked back the controversial language surrounding VPNs, it still sparked a fierce debate over privacy. Just how much freedom do people deserve on the internet, and how far can governments be allowed to go to fight piracy? These are questions that go far beyond Denmark. The precedent set by a bill like this could impact the world at large.