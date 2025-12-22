US Air Force's F-35 Fleet Is Getting A $240M Firepower Upgrade

The United States Air Force just paid out an over $240 million contract ($240,904,098 to be exact) for new joint strike missiles, according to government press releases from earlier this month. That hefty contract was awarded to Konsberg, a defence contractor based in Norway that supports a number of different NATO, European Union, and Western-aligned countries.

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIs flown by the United States Air Force will be the most likely recipient of the new missile tech, which seeks to expand the jet's stealthy capabilities. Konsberg's joint strike missile program manufactures cruise missiles that can be launched via fighter jet, as opposed to larger and more widely used naval or land-based systems like the Tomahawk.

The contract stipulates that the procurement of missiles will be completed by November 30 of 2028, likely timed right towards the end of the current Trump administration. The same press release also enumerated the contract paid out to Boeing for the new VC-25B planes that will serve as Air Force One.