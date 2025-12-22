Researchers Let AI Build Its Own Society And The Results Are Bizarre

The idea of AI running the show is white-hot among researchers, futurists, and doomers. On one hand, we have AI agents making scientific breakthroughs, and on the other hand, we have figures like Geoffrey Hinton, one of the godfathers of AI, predicting that AI will wipe humanity in the immediate future. But what about the concept of pushing AI as an agent of civilization? Well, that's broadly what the Project Sid set out to assess.

The project, which comes courtesy of Altera, explored the concept of AI civilization, one where multiple AI agents interact with each other as well as humans. The AI agents were deployed in a human civilization-inspired simulation built within Minecraft. One of the biggest draws of the whole exercise was that AI agents were seen autonomously setting their role in society and developing specialization in those fields, just like a real human society. The team found that AI agents quickly evaluated the goals and intentions of other AI agents and used this knowledge to update their own social goals every 5–10 seconds. And just like human settlements, the AI agents also organized themselves into clusters mimicking profession-based human groups, such as farmers, miners, engineers, guards, explorers, and blacksmiths.

Not everything went perfectly, though. The team found that artist agents were "fixated" on picking flowers, while guards focused on building fences. Another weird observation was that a single agent, even when it's equipped with all the knowledge about its designated role in the planning, repeatedly gets stuck in a repetitive activity pattern and makes errors. Based on these observations, one might expect agents to perform well in group settings, but that doesn't appear to be the case.