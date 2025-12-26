Manufacturing Finally Kicks Off On World's First Flying Car

Many of us are still grappling with the idea of self-driving cars, and even those are still hit or miss. Witness, for example, recent reports of Waymo vehicles in San Francisco driving erratically and the company recalling more than 3,000 vehicles due to a software issue. If we're still having difficulty controlling cars on the ground, should we really be taking them into the air? An aeronautics company based in San Mateo says "yes."

Alef Aeronautics was founded in 2015 with one goal: build an actual flying car. The four founders thought it could be done in six months. The reality was much more complicated than they originally conceived. Despite that, Alef committed itself to building a car capable of driving on the road and parking in regular parking spaces, but which could also take off vertically, like a helicopter, and was affordable to those of us who aren't in the 1%. By 2019, Alef had a full-size prototype. In early December 2025, it finally started building its flying car.

The all-electric Alef Model A may look a bit like something out of a Batman movie, but Alef has already received 3,500 pre-orders for it, with the vehicle expected to cost $299,000. However, the company is confident that the price point will fall to compact car levels once it's able to scale up to mass production. Here's what we know, and how you can order your very own taste of the future.