Flying Into The Future: What You Need To Know About The Samson Switchblade Flying Car

If you're one of those high-tech consumers who bleed cutting edge, or you're just a pie-in-the-sky dreamer or automobile enthusiast still waiting around for flying cars that we've all collectively longed for since seeing George Jetson zip around in one (1962), well, such a thing is — at the very least — one step closer to becoming a reality. Finally.

The Samson Switchblade is a fully street-legal, three-wheeled "sports car" that can tool around the highways and byways of the world just like any other car. The one thing it can do that no other can is transform into a sky-worthy mode of transportation at the push of a button. Yes, a real transforming car. Finally!

The Switchblade (it even has a cool "Transformers" name!) isn't the first flying car we've ever seen, but it has been in development for well over a decade by some seriously credentialed personnel. On November 10, 2023, it completed its inaugural flight above Washington State, cruising for six minutes at an altitude of 500 feet. Mission accomplished, and where can we order one, right?

Not so fast! Before you grab your flying goggles, let's take a peek in the cockpit to see exactly who created the Switchblade, what's driving (and flying) it, and just how soon we can really expect to see this thing on the road (and in the sky).