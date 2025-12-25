5 Surprising Substances That Could Actually Power A Car

Sometimes, things are designed a certain way because they have to be. A shoe is shaped to fit the foot, and the shape of an airplane's wing is dictated by the laws of physics to generate lift. There's only so much fiddling you can do to either without losing what makes them a shoe or a wing. Other times, things go down one path when they could have gone down another. The automobile engine falls into the latter camp.

Today, we take for granted that cars run on gasoline refined from oil that's pulled from the ground. That's how it's done, largely because it's how it's always been done. But all you really need to make an engine work is some way to reliably transform fuel into work. In a conventional combustion engine, gasoline is mixed with air and burned in a series of tiny, controlled explosions. The pressure of that reaction moves a piston, which, in turn, sends you wheeling down the highway. Of course, there are many ways to move a piston and many ways to fuel a car.

As climate change becomes an increasingly serious global problem, folks are looking for alternatives to fossil fuels. So far, electric cars are leading the charge (no pun intended), but plenty of researchers and innovators are cooking up unconventional fuels to keep combustion cars on the road. These are five of the weirdest and coolest.