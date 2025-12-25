How Often Do You Need To Wash Your Car In The Winter?

Even if you're not a hardcore car enthusiast, frequently cleaning a car and keeping it clean is always a good idea, and even non-car enthusiasts get a pretty good rush of dopamine when they see that their car is squeaky clean. When winter sets in, it becomes infinitely more annoying to maintain a clean car. Winter means worse weather in most cases, like frequent rain, snow, and both of those lead to mud and other fun ways to make a road dirty.

People are less inclined to wash their cars in the winter, chiefly because of that more frequent bad weather. Most people are also too familiar with the feeling of washing the car on a lovely sunny day, and then there's a massive rainstorm the very next day that ruins all of your work. However, if you live in an area with frequent snow, there's another potential problem; salt on the road.

As we all know, salt corrodes metal, and too much salt on your bodywork — especially the undercarriage — can cause rust. Generally, you should wash your car at least once every two weeks during the winter, but there's a bit more nuance to it.