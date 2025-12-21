Cars With Rolled Back Odometers Are On The Rise, And One State Takes The Cake

It goes without saying that driving around in a vehicle that has a rolled back odometer is risky business. While it may seem enticing to get a car with supposedly lower mileage, one must take into account the importance of mileage accuracy. A lying odometer is a shallow attempt to hide the wear and tear the vehicle has gone through. The fact is, it doesn't matter if the odometer reads 4,000 miles when the vehicle has 100,000 miles-worth of strain on it. Not to mention, routine repairs like brake replacements, oil changes, tire rotations, and more rely, at least partially, on mileage for guidance on when they should be done. Rolled back odometers could make someone believe they're driving a tuned-up car that's actually in desperate need of care.

Naturally, the risks to one's physical safety with an odometer rollback aren't the full story. There's also the matter of the legal consequences should someone be found guilty of such an act. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration refers these cases to the aptly-named Office of Odometer Fraud Investigation, which has secured 250 criminal convictions in over 30 states. Those found guilty of odometer fraud have received sentences ranging from one month to up to 10 years in prison, with criminal fines adding up to more than $2.8 million and court-ordered restitutions exceeding $15 million. For more proof of this, look no further than a Pennsylvania car dealership odometer fraud scheme that cost it thousands of dollars.

No matter which side of it you're on, or which state you live in, odometer rollbacks are not to be taken lightly. If you suspect your car could be impacted by this dishonest practice, don't hesitate to consult the proper authorities to keep you and your loved ones safe.