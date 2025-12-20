This Ultra-Rare EV1 Hasn't Been Driven In Years – But That Doesn't Mean It's Abandoned

This particular model originally arrived at the university without a battery. According to DCist, Jason C. Ganley, a teaching professor at the Colorado School of Mines who was formerly at Howard, converted the vehicle into a hybrid model. Other students later tried to revert the EV1 into an entirely electric model again. "They said it's still in running condition, it just needs to get charged up," Ganley told the outlet. "If someone gets it some gasoline, it'll charge up and it'll drive."

Whether or not it's able to be restored and driven again is up to the engineering knowhow of students at the college. A report from the Howard University News Service clarifies that the vehicle is not just taking up space. It is still capable of teaching engineering students important lessons about the history of electric vehicles and the greater automotive landscape.

Regardless, this EV1 has had a slightly more dignified retirement than other cars of its make. Sure, students may point at it and ask, "What's that weird looking car in the parking lot?" But sitting on a college campus and imparting lessons on the next generation of engineers isn't the worst thing that can happen to a car.