Yes, You Can Actually Find Gas For Under $2 In The US - Here's Where

Gas prices are dropping across the country. The national average gas price for December 18, 2025, when this story was written, was $2.896 per gallon, according to AAA. But some states are lower, with the lowest prices found in Oklahoma, where a gallon of regular is going for an average price of $2.289 per gallon. If you dive a little deeper, you can find certain locations in various states that are selling gasoline for around two dollars per gallon or less.

Let's take a look at the 10 states with the lowest average gas prices and search out places within those states with the lowest-priced gas, using Gas Buddy prices. Per gallon, the lowest price in the country at the time of writing is $1.78 at Costco in Colorado Springs, Colorado, while Denver also has some of the cheapest gas. It is followed by $1.84 at Sam's Club in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Next comes Texas, where three stations have gas for $1.89 — the Market at Beamer in Houston, as well as the Flash Fuel and the Texaco in Katy. Moving on to Iowa, the Phillips 66 in Indianola sells its regular for $1.94, but for a nickel more, the Murphy USA in Waverly, Tennessee, will fill your car for $1.99 per gallon.

Moving above the two-dollar mark brings us to three states with locations that have regular fuel for $2.03 — Sam's Club in Gulfport, Mississippi, Sam's Club in Alexandria, Louisiana, and Jumpstart in McPherson, Kansas. Our list ends with the BP in Appleton, Wisconsin at $2.05 and Brookshire's in Ashdown, Arkansas at $2.06.