Yes, You Can Actually Find Gas For Under $2 In The US - Here's Where
Gas prices are dropping across the country. The national average gas price for December 18, 2025, when this story was written, was $2.896 per gallon, according to AAA. But some states are lower, with the lowest prices found in Oklahoma, where a gallon of regular is going for an average price of $2.289 per gallon. If you dive a little deeper, you can find certain locations in various states that are selling gasoline for around two dollars per gallon or less.
Let's take a look at the 10 states with the lowest average gas prices and search out places within those states with the lowest-priced gas, using Gas Buddy prices. Per gallon, the lowest price in the country at the time of writing is $1.78 at Costco in Colorado Springs, Colorado, while Denver also has some of the cheapest gas. It is followed by $1.84 at Sam's Club in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Next comes Texas, where three stations have gas for $1.89 — the Market at Beamer in Houston, as well as the Flash Fuel and the Texaco in Katy. Moving on to Iowa, the Phillips 66 in Indianola sells its regular for $1.94, but for a nickel more, the Murphy USA in Waverly, Tennessee, will fill your car for $1.99 per gallon.
Moving above the two-dollar mark brings us to three states with locations that have regular fuel for $2.03 — Sam's Club in Gulfport, Mississippi, Sam's Club in Alexandria, Louisiana, and Jumpstart in McPherson, Kansas. Our list ends with the BP in Appleton, Wisconsin at $2.05 and Brookshire's in Ashdown, Arkansas at $2.06.
Why are gas prices dropping across the country?
While the national average may not be dropping as drivers would like, it is worth noting that gas prices are currently at a four-year low. This trend is saving drivers across the country a total of $400 million on a weekly basis. Lower gas prices are partly due to a combination of reduced demand and increased refinery output. Refinery maintenance has been completed by now, permitting plenty of fuel products to be produced.
In addition, the price of crude is down across the board, with West Texas Intermediate grade recently down by 22% to $55 per barrel, with the price of Brent crude dropping by 20%. According to AAA, the current trend of lower gas prices has been going on for three weeks in a row, signaling the lowest prices experienced before the Christmas holidays within the past four years. Prices could trend even lower if the current conditions continue, but keep in mind that we're talking about gas prices being 12 cents per gallon lower than last year, which is not exactly a windfall.
Despite isolated price drops to the two-dollar per gallon range and the possibility that more individual locations may hit this mark over time, it is highly unlikely that the national average will drop to anywhere near that magic number. Also, remember that there are several states that skew the averages with their high gas prices, like California, Washington, and Hawaii. These states not only have higher taxes on gasoline, but also require specific blends that make it more expensive. Whatever you end up paying, there are ways you can avoid wasting fuel.