Why This Colorado City Has Some Of The Cheapest Gas In The Country

America is suffering from the rising costs of living, with many struggling to afford groceries, housing, and healthcare. With the holidays around the corner, there's been a bit of relief in a rather unexpected package — gas prices. The cost of fuel is down to the lowest levels seen in four years, according to GasBuddy, and the average price for a gallon is below $3, hovering at $2.89 as of early December 2025. Lucky drivers in Colorado, however, are seeing prices drop even lower.

If it feels odd that gas prices are going down while so many other things are getting more and more expensive, you're not alone, but there is an explanation. Experts are crediting completed refinery maintenance, increased output, and record-low oil prices for the relief we're all feeling at the pump. Even in California, which boasts the highest gas prices in the country, prices are hovering at around $4.41 per gallon. Some of the cheapest gas in the country, on the other hand, can be found in a rather unexpected place — a few states east, in Denver, Colorado and surrounding areas.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the Centennial State is $2.47 at the time of writing, but the Denver area is seeing rock bottom prices. There are several reasons why, including economics and its prime location. But unless you live nearby, experts still say saving a few cents isn't worth an extra drive.