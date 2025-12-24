Android Battery Constantly Dying? Google Chrome Could Be The Culprit

If there is one seemingly constant stress in our daily lives, it's battery anxiety. After all, if your battery is dead, your phone isn't going to be much use to you. This is especially true as the explosion of social media video has started to consume our daily lives. TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube and others all contribute to killing your Android phone's battery, but there's one other culprit you may not have suspected.

Google Chrome is built into the Android operating system as the default browser, and it is unique in many ways. But because it's the default, you may just use the browser without giving this a second thought. That browser can punish your battery, even when it's not open.

Google prides itself on collecting and collating your data for your convenience, and Chrome is no different. But that browser can go too far in that quest and ultimately end up hurting more than helping. There are some popular alternatives for the browser that you can explore, or there are some features you can tweak to make Chrome more battery-friendly.