Don't Make This Far Too Common Snow Blower Mistake This Winter

It is very tempting to stay inside with a hot coffee and watch the winter landscape turn white, while you tell yourself that you will just deal with it all once the storm passes. But that's actually the worst thing you can do. You see, when you wait for the snowfall to stop before handling it, you are basically guaranteeing that your machine will suffer. Sure, even the best snow blower brands are engineered to handle continuous accumulation. But they generally aren't built to tackle massive, dense drifts that have been sitting for hours.

Continuous accumulation happens when you leave the snow to pile up for long enough. Specifically, past the six-inch mark, gravity and temperature changes start to do some nasty work together. They start to compress the bottom layer. And if the temperature fluctuates even a little, that layer turns into a heavy, slushy mess. This increases drag, which forces your engine to work twice as hard to move the same amount of water content. You can hear the difference, too: the motor bogs down, the RPMs drop, and the machine starts heating up quickly.

Moreover, because the engine is struggling, it can't generate the torque needed to launch the stuff properly. So instead of a nice, high arc that lands clear of your driveway, you get a dribble that lands just a few feet away. This then means you end up having to blow the exact same snow a second time, which doubles the wear on your belts and impeller. You're also risking major damage to the auger mechanism of auger-propelled snow blowers. So, do yourself a favor and get out there every time two to four inches accumulate.