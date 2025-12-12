Common Problems With Craftsman Snowblowers (According To Users)

The removal of snow from sidewalks and driveways is one of those things that folks who live in cold climates are begrudgingly forced to manage when Winter inevitably bears its frosty head. There are, of course, any number of measures you can take that may help reduce the amount of work to be done. But when a heavy snow does fall, there's just no avoiding the need to glove up and dig in.

While that tends to involve at least some level of actual digging, a snowblower continues to be the most efficient way to remove mass amounts of the powdery stuff from walkways and driveways. To that end, virtually every major lawnmower and tool manufacturer in the land has some sort of snowblower available in its product line. Craftsman is indeed included on that list, with the iconic brand currently listing ten snow removal devices on its website. Those devices come in various shapes and sizes, and offer consumers the choice of either gas-powered or battery-powered motors.

If you're a fan of the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand, it's likely that you've already checked out some of those options. But before you invest the considerable funds needed to acquire a Craftsman snowblower, you'd be wise to read up on what actual owners are saying about them, as users have noted a few common issues with Craftsman's snowblowers. That includes a particularly worrisome trend that may occur after it's been stored away for the summer.