Subaru Forester Owners Have This To Say About Taking It On Long Drives

Subarus have a reputation for being reliable, safe vehicles. They're known for their standard all-wheel drive on almost every model and excellent safety ratings, with three models recognized by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety as Top Safety Picks for 2025. They're also frequently acclaimed by Consumer Reports for their excellent reliability. But is the Subaru Forester a good choice for a long road trip?

In the U.S., a long road trip can be considered by some as a day-long drive and by others as a several-thousand-mile trek across the country. Snacks and a neck pillow may be essential, but your vehicle also has to provide for your great adventure. Comfortable seats, a quiet cabin, tech features like navigation and wireless charging, good legroom, and ample cargo space are likely on the must-have list. If you plan to go off-road, all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive is essential. Finally, you should consider fuel efficiency and engine power, especially if you're planning a multi-state trek.

The Subaru Forester starts at $29,995 and can give you a lot of bang for your buck, considering that the average price of a new car is about $50,000. If you're looking for a new car for a long road trip, Reddit users and MotorTrend agree that it's a good choice, with plenty of perks like fuel efficiency, cargo space, and large windows. That being said, other SUVs offer more cargo space and less road noise, and the base model of the Forester feels underpowered on the highway.