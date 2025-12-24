Subaru Forester Owners Have This To Say About Taking It On Long Drives
Subarus have a reputation for being reliable, safe vehicles. They're known for their standard all-wheel drive on almost every model and excellent safety ratings, with three models recognized by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety as Top Safety Picks for 2025. They're also frequently acclaimed by Consumer Reports for their excellent reliability. But is the Subaru Forester a good choice for a long road trip?
In the U.S., a long road trip can be considered by some as a day-long drive and by others as a several-thousand-mile trek across the country. Snacks and a neck pillow may be essential, but your vehicle also has to provide for your great adventure. Comfortable seats, a quiet cabin, tech features like navigation and wireless charging, good legroom, and ample cargo space are likely on the must-have list. If you plan to go off-road, all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive is essential. Finally, you should consider fuel efficiency and engine power, especially if you're planning a multi-state trek.
The Subaru Forester starts at $29,995 and can give you a lot of bang for your buck, considering that the average price of a new car is about $50,000. If you're looking for a new car for a long road trip, Reddit users and MotorTrend agree that it's a good choice, with plenty of perks like fuel efficiency, cargo space, and large windows. That being said, other SUVs offer more cargo space and less road noise, and the base model of the Forester feels underpowered on the highway.
The Forester's performance in the real world
The 2025 Subaru Forester comes standard with all-wheel drive, but we did not find that it offers a particularly peppy drive. The base model offers few of the perks modern drivers want, such as keyless entry and push-button start. Some rivals offer more cargo space, but you should be able to fit a decent amount of luggage, even with the rear seats upright. But what is the consensus among owners and critics regarding its performance on extended road trips?
MotorTrend took a 2025 Subaru Forester Sport on a 500-mile road trip and found it was a pleasant but noisy ride. The adaptive cruise control, which is part of Subaru's EyeSight driver assist features, worked as advertised but too easily allowed other drivers to fill the gap between vehicles. The MotorTrend driver achieved 27 miles per gallon overall, slightly less than Subaru's advertised fuel efficiency. The engine performed well until passing through the mountains, where it struggled. MotorTrend did appreciate the large windows and thin pillars that really let the driver appreciate the view while on a road trip.
Several Reddit users agree and also mention the panoramic windows. While some owners recommend the Outback over the Forester, others appreciate the Forester's increased height and higher driving position. Users also mention the Forester's cargo space and legroom, which one Reddit responder called "outstanding." Overall, it appears critics and owners agree that you can do worse than the Subaru Forester for a long road trip, just don't expect blistering acceleration or a silent cabin.