GM Pumps The Brakes On 3/4 And One-Ton Truck Production (But Don't Panic)

GM's Flint Assembly plant makes perennial favorites like the GMC Sierra HD and the Chevy Silverado HD, along with each truck's respective special editions and options packages. GM also notes that this specific plant in Flint, Michigan, is also where the Chevy Corvette was first built (the 'Vette's home base now resides in Bowling Green, Kentucky).

Earlier this month, General Motors told GM Authority that the plant will be shutting down to get ready for the newest generation of heavy-duty Silverados and Sierras. But before you get out your pitchforks and torches, it's fairly normal across the industry to shut down for a short time during the holidays, hence the shutdown starting on Christmas Eve. GM Authority further notes that the plant will open back up on January 26th of next year.

So don't panic, the GM Flint Assembly and the HD Silverado aren't going anywhere, and new trucks are likely going to be formally announced sometime soon.