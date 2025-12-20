GM Pumps The Brakes On 3/4 And One-Ton Truck Production (But Don't Panic)
GM's Flint Assembly plant makes perennial favorites like the GMC Sierra HD and the Chevy Silverado HD, along with each truck's respective special editions and options packages. GM also notes that this specific plant in Flint, Michigan, is also where the Chevy Corvette was first built (the 'Vette's home base now resides in Bowling Green, Kentucky).
Earlier this month, General Motors told GM Authority that the plant will be shutting down to get ready for the newest generation of heavy-duty Silverados and Sierras. But before you get out your pitchforks and torches, it's fairly normal across the industry to shut down for a short time during the holidays, hence the shutdown starting on Christmas Eve. GM Authority further notes that the plant will open back up on January 26th of next year.
So don't panic, the GM Flint Assembly and the HD Silverado aren't going anywhere, and new trucks are likely going to be formally announced sometime soon.
Gearing down for the holidays, gearing up for new trucks
To further assuage fears, General Motors reported in its third-quarter sales release that the sales for HD versions of the Silverado and the Sierra (the 2500 and 3500) are up over 18% for the Chevy and over 12% for the GMC. That translates to over 153,000 Silverado HDs and over 84,000 Sierra HDs sold so far this year. The truck isn't going away.
As for the next generation, there's still a lot in the air. GM hasn't made any official announcements about what the next generation of HD trucks brings to the market. The current generation has been around since the 2020 model year and is getting a little long in the tooth as far as the industry is concerned.
The plant might be temporarily closing, but at least it's just in time for a nice Christmas break and will, hopefully, end with some shiny new trucks.