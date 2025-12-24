5 Things You Need To Stop Doing If You Drive A Luxury Car

Few things in life scream success from the rooftops like a luxury car. It's almost like the culmination of lofty childhood dreams: You got a good job and worked your ass off till you were able to afford a pricey statement vehicle — hopefully without breaking the bank. So, with this sense of arriving at the big players' table, some bad habits may sneak up on you when you're behind the wheel. You've probably watched enough cliché-filled movies to know what I'm talking about; The obnoxious rich person driving without a care in the world because they're in their own little bubble.

The complaints of other road users may be registered as jealousy instead of an honest critique, too. In your head, the average person just doesn't understand what it's like to drive heaven on wheels. This sense of superiority is validated by the sheer comfort levels in your cabin and the roar of your powerful engine when you engage the throttle.

Well, it's time to reel your excitement in and drive responsibly. The inside of your car may be your world, but there are actions you take that affect the driving experience — and the lives — of road users around you. There are a plethora of bad habits you could pick up along the way due to your car's status, and we'll dive into them in detail, but we also have a list of bad habits that could be damaging your car.