Delta Airlines Is Permanently Canceling These Flight Routes In 2026

After recent reports of new focus cities and a realigned strategy, Delta Airlines will suspend two domestic routes that serviced thousands of passengers. According to Simply Flying, Delta will no longer fly between Atlanta and Santa Barbara, California; and The Points Guy reports that a route between Salt Lake City, Utah and Fairbanks, Alaska also got the axe.

The route changes were verified by checking schedules that airlines submit to Cirium, an aviation analytics company, and confirmed by the airline. Delta's route between Atlanta and Santa Barbara has only been in service since June 2024 and, according to The Points Guy, was part of a "leisure-focused" expansion rather than a route for business travelers. The flight was originally scheduled to operate through the end of 2026. Now, the last flight will land in California on January 19, 2026, with the final route back to Georgia happening on January 20.

Delta Airline's flight route between Salt Lake City and Fairbanks was a seasonal run that operated during the summer months. It was available in summer 2025 and was expected to resume in 2026, but Delta has instead canceled the route. Passengers who favor Delta and want to get to Fairbanks will be able to fly out of Seattle year-round and Minneapolis during the summer.

Both routes were likely canceled because there simply wasn't enough demand from travelers. Between July 2023 and June 2024, U.S. Department of Transportation data indicates that only 11,800 people flew round-trip from Atlanta to Santa Barbara. Edhat Santa Barbara reported that the Salt Lake City to Fairbanks route also suffered from a lack of interested fliers.