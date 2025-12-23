Do You Need To Replace Your TPMS Sensors Every Time You Change Your Tires?

While there are two distinct types of tire pressure monitoring, we're referring to direct monitoring here, i.e. using sensors to give a mostly accurate reading of the tire pressures, along with warning the driver accordingly if one of the tires is low. In most cases, the internal battery in these sensors lasts anywhere from six to 10 years.

The problem is, a lot of TPMS sensors can't warn the driver directly that the battery is low, so it'll just show the yellow low tire warning light. The light might flash for a while, and then it might stay on, it depends on the car. Either way, if you do get a TPMS warning light, it's always a good idea to check the tires before diagnosing the system with a weak battery.

This is because batteries in TPMS sensors cannot be user replaced, unless if you're very handy in the workshop. Usually, the manufacturer recommends that a specialist check the sensors and replace the battery if need be. Before you go out to replace the battery, which incurs labor costs, check your tire pressure. If the pressures are fine but the warning light won't go away, that's when you should replace the battery.