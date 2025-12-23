3 Things You Should Never Plug Into Your PS5's USB Ports

The PlayStation 5 is considered to be on the cutting edge of gaming technology, with the PS5 capable of doing numerous things most don't even know about. At the same time, it doesn't deliver as a gaming and streaming device all on its own. Each PS5 console comes equipped with its share of USB ports — four to be exact, either two Type C and two Type A or three Type A and one Type C, depending on the specific model — for the connection and use of various peripherals. These connection points are handy for everything from headsets to controllers to external storage, but it needs to be said that they do have their limits.

As versatile as the USB ports on a PS5 can be, misusing them can lead to serious consequences for your console. There's the possibility of physical damage to the port itself, potentially negatively impacting its performance to the point it's rendered unusable. Worse yet, whatever is plugged into the port could push the PS5 beyond its safe limits. This can not only harm the attached device but, in the process, inflict serious internal damage to the console. In a best-case scenario, professional repairs would be needed, with a worst-case scenario requiring total console replacement. While PS5 USB ports can do a lot, users need to recognize what they aren't designed to handle.