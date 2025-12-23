3 Things You Should Never Plug Into Your PS5's USB Ports
The PlayStation 5 is considered to be on the cutting edge of gaming technology, with the PS5 capable of doing numerous things most don't even know about. At the same time, it doesn't deliver as a gaming and streaming device all on its own. Each PS5 console comes equipped with its share of USB ports — four to be exact, either two Type C and two Type A or three Type A and one Type C, depending on the specific model — for the connection and use of various peripherals. These connection points are handy for everything from headsets to controllers to external storage, but it needs to be said that they do have their limits.
As versatile as the USB ports on a PS5 can be, misusing them can lead to serious consequences for your console. There's the possibility of physical damage to the port itself, potentially negatively impacting its performance to the point it's rendered unusable. Worse yet, whatever is plugged into the port could push the PS5 beyond its safe limits. This can not only harm the attached device but, in the process, inflict serious internal damage to the console. In a best-case scenario, professional repairs would be needed, with a worst-case scenario requiring total console replacement. While PS5 USB ports can do a lot, users need to recognize what they aren't designed to handle.
Don't trust your PS5 to handle rusty or damaged USB connectors
Over time, it's entirely possible that a USB connector could be damaged in some form or another. Maybe it gets stepped on, and the plug is crushed, perhaps it's exposed to moisture and develops rust on the inside and out, or suppose the connected wiring is broken and frayed. While one might think that such USBs will function well enough despite their issues, at least in the short-term, the fact is they shouldn't be trusted for any amount of time. Whether you need the connector and whatever is attached to it for a PS5, a computer, or another device, it should quickly be repaired if possible or entirely replaced.
In the case of bad wiring connected to a USB plug, this is a clear shock and fire hazard. In less extreme situations, exposed or damaged wiring often means data and power transfer failure, so if the USB is connected to a hard drive, you could lose valuable PS5 save data if you keep using it. As for the USB plug itself, should it accumulate rust, this could damage the PS5's USB port by introducing granular yet gritty pieces of rusted metal to the inside of the console. Extremely rusted or damaged USB connectors are also likely to create only a weak connection, which, as noted, is a bad thing for data and power transfer.
Unlicensed products could do harm in multiple ways
As mentioned, there are plenty of things that shouldn't be plugged into a PS5's USB ports. Headsets, controllers, and the like are all generally safe to use, with those produced by Sony being the most reliable and non-dangerous out there. There's no shortage of third-party PS5 accessories on the market as well, though plugging in just anything that claims to be designed for PS5 use isn't the best idea. After all, these unofficial products aren't held to the same standards as official Sony items, and, worse yet, the entities behind them may have ulterior motives that put you in danger.
On a physical level, third-party USB products can be quite risky. If they're made with low-quality materials, they can be more susceptible to overheating and general degradation. Thus, as they break down, they take your PS5's USB port with them, just as a broken or rusty USB can. As for the software element, third-party accessories may lack proper compatibility, putting extra strain on your PS5's internals and, in turn, wearing them down. In the case of something like a storage device, for instance, bad actors could load it with console-damaging software that can compromise your data, harm your console's functionality, and more. Additionally, poorly-made peripherals could mean financial loss. Damage incurred by such devices can void your PS5 warranty, leaving you out hundreds of dollars on a now-malfunctioning console. Seeing as PS5s have continued to hike in price as of late, you probably don't want to run that risk.
High power-draw electronics shouldn't be plugged into a PS5
One thing that the accessories that can be safely plugged into PS5 USB ports have in common is that they don't demand a ton of power. An average PS5 DualSense controller operates at 5 volts and 1.5 amps, while some PS5-compatible headsets call for similar voltage and considerably fewer amps. Since the PS5's USB ports only deliver just over 5 volts each, they're only capable of moving enough power to get accessories in need of that much or less working. Trying to plug in something that exceeds that power level could prove disastrous, both for the peripheral plugged in and the PS5 tasked with powering it.
Even though it seems like something a PS5 should be able to handle, too power hungry external hard drives can prove problematic. The USB connector may fit the port just fine, but a larger hard drive could demand too much power, putting strain on the console's hardware and causing overheating. Meanwhile, something like a USB hub is generally safe for a PS5, so long as you plug specific, low-power draw accessories into it. Using a USB hub to attach external hard drives is a no-go, as this will severely overpower the lone USB port it's all attached to and quickly harm the console.
There are many things folks need to stop doing on their PS5s immediately, with misuse of the USB ports being one of the most important for the lifespan of the console. It's for the best that it's used as intended, with the only plug-ins attached being those safe and compatible with it.