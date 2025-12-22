5 Things About The James Webb Telescope They Didn't Teach You In School

In order for NASA to study the mysteries of the universe, the scientists there need to be able to look out into the cosmos. The Hubble Space Telescope did this for a time, giving humanity some beautiful images of stars and planets that have allowed physicists and astronomers to get a better understanding of the universe, but a space observatory that's been around since the early '90s isn't anything compared to one built from scratch with all new and updated technology.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was launched into space on December 25, 2021, by the Ariane 5 rocket, a contribution from the European Space Agency, along with the launch site in French Guiana. Since its arrival in space, the JWST has given the people of Earth a glimpse at the creation of a new solar system and a slew of absolutely stunning images, all of which provide a better understanding of the universe.

Scientists can use the JWST to look anywhere without obstruction and, thanks to its advanced cameras and sensors, get incredibly clear snapshots of celestial bodies hundreds of light-years away.