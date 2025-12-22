The Hidden iOS 26 Feature That Tells You When Your Camera Lens Is Dirty

It's been a few months since Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system. While there are a few notable pros and cons with iOS 26, the system's release has largely been met with positivity. In general, Apple has already pushed through fixes for the bugs that inevitably rear their heads along with such major upgrades.

While one of those bugs unexpectedly caused some photos taken with iOS 26 devices to turn out red, the new system has also come with a couple of camera-focused upgrades users are pretty happy with. One of those is specifically geared at ensuring your precious shots aren't ruined by another culprit that too often and too easily does get in the way of a clean shot: dirty lenses. Yes, iOS 26 comes with a new feature called "Lens Cleaning Hints," which is designed to alert users to the presence of dirt and heavy fingerprint smudges when the camera is engaged.

It does so via a pop-up warning that states, "Clean Back Camera," which appears on the screen when the lens is smudged or dirty enough to alter the quality of the photograph you're attempting to take. It will, presumably, also offer the same warning for the front camera when it is dirty. If you've ever had a cherished pic ruined by a dirty lens, you can surely understand the appeal of this feature. However, beware that it is currently only compatible with iPhone 15 or later. Here's where to find the feature on your iPhone if you have one of the models that has it.