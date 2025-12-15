This iOS 26 Bug Is Turning Certain Photos Red - Here's How To Fix It

Apple has just started rolling out the incremental iOS 26.2 update for iPhone users worldwide. The update adds a handful of new features, but it has seemingly missed a weird "red tint" bug that iPhone users have been reporting for the past few weeks. It appears that one of the minor iOS 26.1 updates has broken photo viewing on iPhones by giving a red color cast to pictures. On Reddit, multiple users have reported that older pictures clicked by another phone instantly get a deep red coloration when they tap and zoom into them on their iPhone.

It appears that the problem only surfaces when pictures that were saved in the Google Photos library (and clicked by an Android phone) are viewed in the Photos app on the iPhone. The problem is not limited to a particular smartphone model, as users have reported it for pictures captured with Samsung and Motorola phones. Apparently, the image tinting bug persists after installing the latest iOS 26.2 update, as well.

"Mine is doing this too. Any photo originally taken on my partner's Android turns red when I zoom in. They also turn black & white when I try to crop," one user wrote on Reddit. However, the issue doesn't appear to be widespread. I tried recreating it with pictures clicked as far back as 2020 using a variety of Android phones, and viewing it on an iPhone 17 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro, both running iOS 26.2 software. However, the red tinting didn't pop up in any of those cases.