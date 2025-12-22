Yes, Even Landlocked Countries Have Navies – Here's Why They Need Them

It's little surprise that the militaries of the world tend to dedicate an awful lot of their resources to naval operations. The mighty U.S. Navy, for instance, has a total of around 620,000 personnel between reserve, civilian, and active duty members. Of course, the U.S. and other big seafaring nations, such as China, have interests to have ample access to the world's oceans. The 44 countries in the world that are landlocked, however, are in a rather different and more challenging situation in that regard. You might expect that these countries have no navies, as they've no access to the ocean.

However, a naval force doesn't necessarily have to mean the world's biggest aircraft carriers and destroyers. Some of these countries, though cut off from the ocean, have other valuable waterways to protect, and the naval forces with which to do just that. Whether this is prioritized by a given nation depends on whether they have such interests to protect. The smallest country on Earth, Vatican City, is landlocked and doesn't have a navy or a traditional army, but a Papal Navy used to exist.

Charles H. Jenrich writes in the U.S. Naval Institutes' Proceedings that "for about 1,000 years ... it rescued hundreds of thousands of Christians from slavery, convoyed merchantmen, guarded the coast against barbaric invasions, and sent expeditions to the relief of Christian settlements in the Holy Land." Italy took over this small force in 1870. There are other landlocked countries that with navies today, though.