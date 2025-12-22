Costco's Mega Gas Station Plan Sparks Outrage In CA

Costco is known for more than just bulk paper towels and its famously cheap rotisserie chicken. It's a one-stop shop for groceries, electronics, pharmacy, a travel department with car rental services, and, in many locations, fuel for your vehicle. With worldwide sales now totaling in the hundreds of billions, the warehouse giant opened its first gas station in 1995 and now offers regular, premium, and in some locations, diesel fuel. Not every Costco store has a gas station — it reported 719 gas stations and 905 warehouse stores in a 2024 Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Gas sales accounted for about 12% of its total net sales in that year.

Costco gas stations are popular with customers for several reasons: they're convenient and often offer lower prices than other gas stations nearby. Why then are the residents of Novato, California, so upset that the existing Costco warehouse store plans to add a gas station?

Costco plans to develop a one-acre site adjacent to its existing store in the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center in Novato. A 10,000-square-foot canopy will cover 14 fuel dispensers, with 28 pumps in total. The project will include three 40,000-gallon tanks stored underground. Rather than celebrating the addition of discounted gas in a region that typically sees prices well above the national average, many residents are opposing the new station. It all has to do with the city's recently adopted Climate Action Plan, an increase in the amount of anticipated traffic, and the location of the proposed gas station.