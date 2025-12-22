Wisconsin's New License Plate Designs Are A Retro Blast From The Past

The United States has some of the most interesting license plate designs anywhere in the world. Aside from being instantly recognizable, thanks in no small part to movies and other popular media, the U.S. is one of the only countries that offers multiple different plate designs for a single state. As you may be aware, when you visit your state's DMV, you might get a choice of different license plate designs, and there are also different plate types depending on who you are and what sort of vehicle you're driving.

Vintage license plates in the U.S. are also very easily recognizable. Even before the era of stuff like river otters appearing in the background, they were recognizable because of the color scheme. California, for example, had yellow lettering against a black background, and it's something people associate with classic cars. If you have any old plates lying around, don't throw them away just yet. While most U.S. states don't offer such a license plate anymore, Wisconsin has taken it upon itself to bring back some classic license plate color palettes.