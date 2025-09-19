What Happens When A State Runs Out Of License Plate Numbers?

License plates originated in New York in 1901, though these rudimentary plates were not issued by the state. Instead, each car owner made one to display their initials. Two years later, Massachusetts was the first state to issue registration plates. They were released in chronological order, so the very first plate had only the number "1" on it. In the ensuing 122 years, every state and the District of Columbia followed suit, issuing license or registration plates to every car owner. Each state offers a unique design, like a flower or state symbol. Some, like Colorado, offer multiple designs and colors, along with a unique combination of letters and numbers.

The method of determining the mix of numbers and letters varies from state to state. Some use a system that depends on the county where the vehicle is registered, and many use different designations depending on the type, or class, of vehicle. The structure of numbers and letters varies as well, as does the number of characters. Smaller states tend to use six, while larger states use seven.

These methods give you millions of combinations, but for some states, that's just not enough. When a state runs out of license plate numbers, it sometimes gets creative, but the most common solution is to simply add a new character.