Why Does Colorado Have So Many Different Colored License Plates?

Some of the Colorado colored license plates are designed for vehicle owners who want to show their support to certain causes and organizations. These typically require a donation before you can apply, so you'll also be financially helping your chosen cause.

You can easily spot a few of these plates on the road as they often come with the word "support" written on the tag. For one, there's the Support Education plate with a blue background and a "Public Schools" sign in the middle. The fees this plate collects funds student learning programs for Colorado public schools. You have the Support the Troops plate as well, showing the U.S. flag in the background and in the middle. Ninety-three percent of the donations for this license plate goes to active troops, veterans, and their families.

There are also less obvious "support" license plates available from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). If you love dinosaurs and want to help in dinosaur fossil preservation and kids' education about dinosaurs in general, you can get the Protect Our Fossils plate. It has a pretty gradient orange background with a stegosaurus in the center. If you're a basketball fan instead, the Mile High Basketball license plate with the Denver Nuggets logo might be more your cup of tea. Donations made for this tag are then used by the non-profit Kroenke Sports Charities for supportive programs for Colorado residents.

A few other support license plates include Epilepsy Awareness, Protect Our Pollinators, and Share the Road — for making Colorado roads more bicycle-friendly.