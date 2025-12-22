'The Perfect In-Between Size' – Why Harbor Freight's Icon Semi-Deep Sockets Are So Popular

Harbor Freight's Icon brand has established itself as a compelling alternative to tool truck brands like Snap-On, selling clones of popular tools like wrenches at a far cheaper price than the latter brand. Many of these Icon tools are backed by hundreds of highly positive buyer reviews, with both professional and hobbyist users giving Icon the seal of approval. One particularly popular product is Icon's 12-piece semi-deep socket set, which retails for $39.99. Harbor Freight compares that price to a similar Snap-On socket set, which costs $331.

Semi-deep sockets help professionals and amateur wrenchers reach into awkward spaces, providing a middle ground between deep sockets and standard shallow sockets. That's why one reviewer called Icon's semi-deep socket set "the perfect in-between size," noting that they've "been using these as my go-to sockets unless the job requires [...] shallow or deep [sockets]."

Another reviewer said they were "an auto mechanic for 37 years," and had used tools from every major big-name tool brand. However, they say that when they are "asked about what tools to purchase, I'll always recommend Icon tools [...] because of their price, quality, and durability." A third reviewer reports that the sockets are "tool truck look and quality without the tool truck price."

These are just a small snapshot of the socket set's reviews on the Harbor Freight's website, with more than 230 reviewers leaving their thoughts to date. Across those reviews, the set has accrued an exceptionally high average score of 4.9 out of five stars, with 99% of reviewers saying that they'd recommend the set.