Are Ego Mowers Repairable? Here's What You Need To Know
With any amount of use, it's basically inevitable that your lawn mower will need to be repaired in one way or another. Ego mowers, including ones with over 4,000 five-star reviews, are no exception, sustaining wear and tear with each cut. Not only are Ego lawn mowers repairable, should you feel confident enough to handle fixes on your own, but the company implores those with troublesome mowers to reach out as soon as possible to get them repaired.
According to Ego customer support, getting ahold of the brand for help with a struggling mower is pretty straightforward. All one has to do is access the Ego store locator, which requires your zip code and your desired mileage radius to use. This allows you to find a repair center in your area, where you can take your mower to have it inspected and fixed up. Should your mower fall under Ego's warranty, the most you may have to pay is a small refundable fee at the time of drop-off. If it's not under warranty for one reason or another, though, repairs will need to be fully paid for. Additionally, it should be noted that damage caused by attempted and failed repair on your end will void the warranty, so DIY at your own risk.
As convenient as this system is, what's more ideal than brand-covered repairs is doing your part to avoid breakage in the first place. Here are some key tips to upkeep your Ego mower so repairs aren't so frequent.
How to keep an Ego mower in good shape
While it's impossible to avoid the breakdown of your lawn mower completely, if you want to keep repairs at bay, there are a few things to do to keep your Ego model going for as long as possible. For the most part, this maintenance is universal across push lawn mower brands. Your mower should be routinely cleaned after each use, with a good deck cleaning being one of the most important steps. The blade should be sharpened if possible or entirely replaced once it becomes too dull, and you should keep tabs on the various nuts, bolts, and screws attached to your mower. If they grow loose, they should be tightened within reason, meaning not over-tightening to the point of stress or damage.
Since Ego mowers are battery-powered, this detachable power element requires its own slate of steps for proper care. First and foremost, you don't want to leave your battery connected to your mower for extended periods of non-use. This can drain and damage the battery cells over time. The battery should also be stored in a room temperature, dry environment away from the heat of direct sunlight. It's also a good idea to store your Ego battery off the charger should it not be used for a prolonged period. In the short term, however, there's no threat to the battery or charger if they're left connected.
Unfortunately, there are some common problems reported with Ego lawn mowers that make repairs a necessity. The best you can do is take good care of your mower, doing your part to keep the machine at its best and out of the repair shop.