Are Ego Mowers Repairable? Here's What You Need To Know

With any amount of use, it's basically inevitable that your lawn mower will need to be repaired in one way or another. Ego mowers, including ones with over 4,000 five-star reviews, are no exception, sustaining wear and tear with each cut. Not only are Ego lawn mowers repairable, should you feel confident enough to handle fixes on your own, but the company implores those with troublesome mowers to reach out as soon as possible to get them repaired.

According to Ego customer support, getting ahold of the brand for help with a struggling mower is pretty straightforward. All one has to do is access the Ego store locator, which requires your zip code and your desired mileage radius to use. This allows you to find a repair center in your area, where you can take your mower to have it inspected and fixed up. Should your mower fall under Ego's warranty, the most you may have to pay is a small refundable fee at the time of drop-off. If it's not under warranty for one reason or another, though, repairs will need to be fully paid for. Additionally, it should be noted that damage caused by attempted and failed repair on your end will void the warranty, so DIY at your own risk.

As convenient as this system is, what's more ideal than brand-covered repairs is doing your part to avoid breakage in the first place. Here are some key tips to upkeep your Ego mower so repairs aren't so frequent.