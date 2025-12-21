Yes, WD-40 Cologne Exists - But It'll Cost You

Do you have a hard-to-shop-for handyperson, a DIYer who fancies themselves as a real Mr. (or Mrs.) Fix-It type? Well, we may have found the perfect gift that will bring a grin to their face (or, at the very least, a wrinkle to their nose). Back in 2023, Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF released "Smells Like WD-40," a one-ounce can of cologne priced at $44, which, by all accounts, smells very much like the real thing, and almost immediately sold out.

WD-40's 60+ year-old formula is still a secret, and so is the composition of the cologne. The product is also unavailable today, according to the company's website. As is typical in this day and age, hard-to-get items can typically be found on secondary auction sites at exorbitantly jacked-up prices. Over the last few months, a few cans of "Smells Like WD-40" have sold on eBay for north of $100. At the time of this writing, there's only one can up for grabs, but it's paired with another MSCHF product — "Smells like Fabuloso," a cologne replicating the popular, fragrant all-purpose cleaner — for a list price of $179.99.