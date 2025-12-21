What Happens If A Navy Ship Loses Power At Sea?

When a U.S. Navy ship experiences a power loss at sea, sailors have standard procedures they follow to ensure the safety of everyone onboard. While these procedures are in part described by the Navy's Engineering Operational Sequencing System (EOSS) along with other protocols, the details of these procedures aren't publicly available. Plus, it varies from ship to ship. Nevertheless, one way to get an idea of what happens if a Navy ship loses power is to look back at blackout situations from the past in which crews had to respond.

The USS Detroit, a part of the fastest class of ship in the Navy, lost power in 2020 on its way back to Florida from Latin America. The crew immediately conducted an assessment to discover the problem. In the end, however, there was very little that could be done while at sea, so the Detroit was eventually towed back to port. The USS Fitzgerald's situation in 2017 was much worse. The Fitzgerald violently collided with a merchant ship, resulting in a sudden power loss. Amidst the chaos, the crew scrambled to perform emergency damage control and rescue trapped personnel. Though the ship's systems were beyond repair, sailors managed to stabilize the Fitzgerald and bring it back to port in Yokosuka, Japan.

The USS Freedom also experienced a propulsion shutdown in 2013 due to overheating diesel generators. While this wasn't a total loss of power, it did reduce the ship's ability to maneuver. When the incident happened, emergency systems automatically kicked in. Sailors worked with technicians to find the problem and restore normal operations. The Freedom returned to port for repairs the following day.