Stop Wasting Money On Bigger RVs: Check Out 'The Swiss Army Knife Of Camper Trailers' Instead

Bigger RVs, like motor coaches and large towables, offer creature comforts that rival those found in many modern homes. While ending your day sitting on a couch watching your favorite show on television is familiar and comforting to many, but the price tags on bigger campers from the best major RV brands often climb well into the six-figure range. If you prefer to camp in wild places, outside of established campgrounds with paved streets, there are a number of off-road campers and RVs built for the backcountry. However, some of those, like Post Malone's new EarthRoamer XV-HD RV, can cost well over $1 million.

If your camping needs are a bit more rustic, you may be wasting money on bigger RVs. If your idea of camping includes sitting in a folding chair around a fire pit at night, showering (and handling other restroom business) under an open sky (but with some privacy), and generally spending most of your waking hours outside, the Tag-Along from Earth First Campers is an option.

A properly equipped Tag-Along camper, aptly dubbed the Swiss Army Knife of campers, according to Playing with Sticks on YouTube, provides space for all the necessities. Best of all, its base price starts at just $5,500 (expected to rise to $6,000 for 2026), and you can tow it with nearly any car, truck, or SUV.