Over A Dozen Arrested In Historically Massive Home Depot Theft Ring

Throughout the years, Home Depot has been the subject of some major thefts. For instance, in 2024, it was discovered that a group of thieves had targeted 11 Home Depot locations, using self-checkout scanners to acquire $349 buckets of roof sealant for $40 each and selling them off for a profit — leading to almost $100,000 in losses for Home Depot. Not long before, a $20 million crime spree hit Home Depot, Lowe's, and other retailers involving the fraudulent purchase and reselling of appliances and construction materials.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul believes that this recent $2.2 million crackdown is a direct result of the New York State Police Organized Retail Theft Task Force. This is an initiative launched in 2024 to combat retail theft that has recovered around $2.6 million in stolen goods as of November 2025. "Since we changed the laws and put money behind this effort, retail theft crimes are down 14% in the city and across the state of New York," Hochul said in the wake of the latest Home Depot crime ring bust (via ABC7 Eyewitness News), which amounted to a staggering 780-count indictment.

She added that the goal of investing in retail theft prevention and recovery is to make store owners, employees, and shoppers safer. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz expressed the belief that this bust sends a clear message: organized retail crime won't be tolerated or overlooked throughout the borough. If convicted, the members of the Home Depot theft crew each face up to 25 years in prison. Time will tell how the rest of their story will unfold, and what New York's anti-retail theft efforts will yield in the future.