$20 Million Crime Spree Hits Home Depot, Lowe's And More

Occasionally, retail theft at stores like Home Depot evolves past simply grabbing a Milwaukee impact wrench off the shelf and ducking out the door before anyone notices. Sometimes it's downright sophisticated, as was the case with a fraud ring that managed to swindle huge retail outlets like Home Depot and Lowe's out of millions of dollars.

ABC 7 News out of New York reported that five people were arrested for fraud. The scheme involved opening credit card accounts and buying kitchen appliances and construction materials, and then later selling them at a profit. It's worth noting that neither Home Depot nor Lowe's appear in the indictment by name, which instead refers to home improvement retail chains headquartered in Atlanta and Mooresville, respectively.

The crime was big enough that it attracted the attention of the federal government. Reportedly, the suspects were able to obtain more than $20 million in merchandise. That's quite a step above your average shoplifter, and the plot didn't involve the typical targets for people who wanted to make a quick profit off of stolen power tools. The stolen goods were stored in a warehouse in Brooklyn, New York.