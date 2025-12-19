Footage Of Bizarre Aircraft Over California Goes Viral – But It's Not A UFO

Humans have a long history of spotting objects in the sky that they aren't able to identify. The first recorded UFO sighting in America dates all the way back to 1639, before the country itself was founded. The governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, John Winthrop, recounted how three men in a rowing boat spotted a mysterious light in the sky and eventually found themselves one mile upstream with no recollection of how they got there. Though there are several potential logical explanations, this was the first of thousands of unexplained sightings in the U.S. alone.

Unidentified flying objects are often oddly shaped, brightly-lit, have erratic flight patterns, and travel faster than humanly possible. In December 2025, a few lucky Californians spotted something amazing in the sky, and though it looked like an almost impossible sight, it wasn't a UFO or something out of a sci-fi movie. This particular flying object was identified as a Roc, an experimental aircraft owned by Stratolaunch. Based on its eye-catching design, it's not surprising that it caught the attention of jet-spotters. Below, take a look at the Roc in the air several years ago.

Stratolaunch is an aerospace company headquartered in Mojave, California. The company "designs, manufactures, and launches aerospace vehicles and technologies to fulfill several important national needs" but it's most widely-known for the massive, dual-fuselage aircraft spotted in the air over California.