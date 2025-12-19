Here's What's New For The Lexus SUV Lineup In 2026
The Lexus brand is Toyota's luxury nameplate. Its SUV lineup features a broad range of vehicles of different sizes, and many models are available in standard internal combustion versions, conventional hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. With so many vehicles to manage, it makes sense that some Lexus SUV models will have more news to share in any given year than others. The current model year of 2026 is no different. Let's review which SUVs from Lexus have big news to share and which don't have much to say this year.
Starting with the Lexus SUV models with the least changes for 2026, let's look at the Lexus GX, "The rugged luxury SUV." The GX, in Lexus' words, "carries over from the prior model year," allowing customers to "pursue their urge to travel, take an unpaved path, and revel in the joy of driving" — so basically nothing's changing.
Next is the 2026 Lexus TX. A spacious three-row SUV "crafted to a higher standard," the TX has a new color by the name of Matador Red Mica, available on non-F Sport models. Additionally, a panorama glass roof now comes as standard on the TX 550h+, the plug-in hybrid version of the TX.
The 2026 Lexus RX receives what Lexus calls "small spec enhancements." For 2026, wireless phone charging is now standard on all seven RX trim levels. A new Premium trim is also available on the RX 450h+. The appearance package can be combined with F Sport Handling or Performance trims.
What else is new for the Lexus SUV lineup in 2026?
Next up is the Lexus RZ, Lexus' electric vehicle, and the big news for the 2026 model year is all about expanded charging capabilities. The 2026 RZ now comes standard with an NACS charging plug, allowing it to plug directly into over 25,000 chargers in Tesla's Supercharger network and charge, once the vehicle is enrolled through the Lexus app. This is in addition to accessing other DC fast charging systems that include EVgo, ChargePoint, and IONNA, which means that the Lexus RZ can use the fastest chargers at home and on the road. As an extra bonus, in November 2025 Lexus started support for Apple Maps EV Routing via Apple CarPlay.
Some changes also come to the Lexus LX, which Lexus calls its "definitive statement of flagship luxury." For 2026, the LX has a new trim level called the Overtrail, which can be had on the LX 700h, in either two or three-row configurations. From its exterior colors including Earth and Manganese Luster to its interior featuring semi-aniline leather-trim on the seats and door panels combined with black open pore wood accents, the Overtrail backs up its off-road cred by adding 33-inch All-Terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, front and rear locking differentials, a front skid plate, and black fender trim. For those who prefer sportier on-road handling, there is the LX F Sport Handling grade version, with its 22-inch forged alloy wheels, tuned performance shocks, Torsen LSD and rear stabilizer bar.
What's new for Lexus' smallest SUVs?
Lexus has two smaller-sized SUVs, the compact Lexus UX shown above and the subcompact Lexus NX. The top-trim UX300h that we reviewed in 2025 combined phenomenal interior, incredible fuel economy, and great handling. For 2026, the UX 300h adopts some minor changes to its colors and trims, while retaining the same fifth-generation hybrid system combining a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two motor-generators to produce a total output of 196 hp. Buyers can choose from front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive models. Changes include the addition of Ultra White to the exterior color palette, along with a monotone exterior in Caviar. A new F Sport Appearance package adds unique 18-inch alloy wheels and black window trim, while a larger 12.3-inch instrument cluster is standard on Premium and F Sport models.
The smallest Lexus SUV, the Lexus NX, adds a variety of trim and configuration changes. All NX 350h hybrid models are now available in front-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive, making hybrid versions somewhat more affordable. The F Sport Handling grade can be had on hybrid models for the first time, making it available across the board on NX. The plug-in hybrid NX 450h+ grade now comes as a Premium trim, reducing the cost of the most fuel-pinching version of the NX. In addition, the plug-in hybrid NX 450h+ now comes with charging cables that are dual-voltage capable, permitting owners to use either Level 1 or Level 2 charging to recharge their vehicle's battery pack.