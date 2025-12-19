Here's What's New For The Lexus SUV Lineup In 2026

The Lexus brand is Toyota's luxury nameplate. Its SUV lineup features a broad range of vehicles of different sizes, and many models are available in standard internal combustion versions, conventional hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. With so many vehicles to manage, it makes sense that some Lexus SUV models will have more news to share in any given year than others. The current model year of 2026 is no different. Let's review which SUVs from Lexus have big news to share and which don't have much to say this year.

Starting with the Lexus SUV models with the least changes for 2026, let's look at the Lexus GX, "The rugged luxury SUV." The GX, in Lexus' words, "carries over from the prior model year," allowing customers to "pursue their urge to travel, take an unpaved path, and revel in the joy of driving" — so basically nothing's changing.

Next is the 2026 Lexus TX. A spacious three-row SUV "crafted to a higher standard," the TX has a new color by the name of Matador Red Mica, available on non-F Sport models. Additionally, a panorama glass roof now comes as standard on the TX 550h+, the plug-in hybrid version of the TX.

The 2026 Lexus RX receives what Lexus calls "small spec enhancements." For 2026, wireless phone charging is now standard on all seven RX trim levels. A new Premium trim is also available on the RX 450h+. The appearance package can be combined with F Sport Handling or Performance trims.