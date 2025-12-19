5 Of The Most Valuable '80s Sports Cars Ever Sold At Auction

As cars from the decade become rarer and nostalgia for old times grows stronger, some '80s cars are skyrocketing in value. It's happening at all ends of the market, from once-affordable classics like the Toyota Supra and Volkswagen GTI to high-end supercars from the likes of Ferrari and Porsche. Some of the most valuable performance cars from the '80s now attract seven-figure sums at auction, as the wealthiest collectors compete for the chance to own the most pristine examples.

A few '80s cars stand out from the rest as being particularly valuable, with several having crossed the hammer for unprecedented sums just in 2025 alone. We went digging through data from leading global auction houses to unearth a few of the most expensive '80s road cars ever sold at public auction. Each of them was among the most desirable cars on the market at the time of their release, and today, only the wealthiest enthusiasts could ever consider adding one to their collection.