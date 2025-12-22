How To Set Up A Local AI Browser On Your Phone

Over the past couple of years, generative AI has made its way to mainstream digital products that we push on a daily basis. From email clients to editing tools, it's deeply ingrained across a wide range of tools. Web browsers are no exception. But with the infusion of AI looms the specter of exploited privacy. Do I want my most vulnerable ChatGPT conversations to pass through OpenAI's servers, or my files to live on Microsoft's Copilot servers for a few months? For most users, the answer is a resounding no. But at the same time, it's getting increasingly harder to avoid AI in browsers, especially in the wake of the convenience on offer.

That's where local AI browsers come into the picture. Think of them as a regular web browser, but one where the AI assistant runs entirely on your device rather than sending your queries to a cloud server. Broadly, it's like interacting with Gemini Nano on the Pixel 10 Pro, where Google's AI can even handle a few chores without even requiring an internet connection. But using on-device AI on a local browser isn't a straightforward process. But more importantly, you need to pick a browser that lets you run an AI model locally on the device. Based on the community feedback, the most buzzy local AI browser appears to be Puma.

Available on Android and iOS, this privacy-centric browser lets users drift away from Google's stronghold and lets you pick between Ecosia and DuckDuckGo as your search engines. More importantly, it lets you run local instances of Llama 3.2, Ministral, Gemma, and Qwen series AI models entirely on the device. So, whether it's a generic knowledge query or an at-hand chore like restyling and summarization, no interaction ever leaves your phone.