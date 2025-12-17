Who Makes Tekton Sockets And Where Are They Manufactured?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tekton Tools is a privately held, family-owned company founded in the United States in 1963, with its headquarters still in Grand Rapids, Michigan. According to the Tekton website's "About Us" page, Tekton, pronounced tek-tin, is an ancient Greek word that describes "a person of skill, particularly with the hands."

Tekton has a global manufacturing base, with nearly 80% of its products, including Tekton sockets, made in Taiwan. The company also produces almost 15% of its goods in the United States, and claims its U.S. manufacturing presence is growing. Other countries that produce Tekton products include Canada, Germany, Poland, and Sweden. Some tool companies proudly display products labeled Made in USA, while making it difficult to decipher the origin of tools made in other countries. Tekton takes a different approach, prominently displaying the country of origin in the "Specifications" section of each product page listed on its website.

Tekton sockets are available for sale directly from Tekton.com. In addition, Amazon and Home Depot are popular retailers that carry a variety of Tekton tools, including sockets. For comparison, Home Depot and Tekton list the standard ¼-inch drive, 8mm, 12-point socket (SHD02308) for sale, priced at $4.00. The 73-piece Tekton ⅜-inch drive 6-point socket and ratchet set (SKT15311) sells for $182.00 online at Tekton and Amazon.