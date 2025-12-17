Is It Safe To Use WD-40 On Power Tool Battery Contacts?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many stand by the classic WD-40 formula, using it in workshops, garages, and jobsites to get stuck parts moving again. However, it's no miracle product, as there are plenty of surfaces the iconic product shouldn't be sprayed on. For example, if you want to clean up your power too battery's contacts, don't reach for WD-40. The original formula can leave behind residue, which is both a magnet for dirt and dust and can lead to electrical shorting or even fires when you use the battery. That's where one of the several different WD-40 products you've likely never heard of can come in handy: WD-40 Specialist Contact Cleaner.

This specific blend of WD-40 — remember, WD-40 is a whole brand, not just the multi-purpose product — is marketed for removing oil, dirt, flux residue, and condensation from electronic components without doing them any harm. The advertised use cases include the cleaning of printed circuit boards, controls, battery terminals, switches, precision instruments, and electric panels. Thus, if you have dirty power tool battery contacts, this is the specific product from the brand to use.

Bottles of this WD-40 contact cleaner also come with a spray straw for precision application, ensuring the solution makes it to small, hard-to-reach crevices like tool battery terminals. At the same time, if you're in a bind and need a cleaning solution quickly, you're not out of luck. You can clean your power tool battery contacts without WD-40's contact cleaner.