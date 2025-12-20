Will WD-40 Help Remove A Stripped Screw Or Make It Worse?

It's a tale as old as time: You try to remove a screw using a screwdriver or drill, only to find that the head is stripped. Thus begins the long and frustrating process of going through removal options. You may even find yourself reaching for a can of WD-40, which, in its traditional multi-use form, is advertised as getting metal pieces moving with ease. If you're lucky, this could work, with the WD-40 actively loosening the screw just enough that, even with limited grip onto your tool of choice, you can get the hardware moving. Still, it should be applied properly, and emphasis should be placed on the words "could work."

In a perfect scenario, you take your can of WD-40 and spray the solution around the screw, specifically where it makes contact with the object it's screwed into. From here, you give it some time to work its magic, seeping its way between the screw and material. After a few minutes, press down as hard as you can into the screw head with the bit of your drill or screwdriver and twist in a counterclockwise direction. Ideally, the WD-40 will have loosened the screw enough to let it move.

It's worth reiterating, though, that spraying WD-40 isn't a guaranteed way to get a stripped screw moving again. After all, technically speaking, WD-40 isn't considered a full-on penetrating oil. In the event WD-40 can't release enough tension to get a stripped screw moving, you'll have to explore other options. Thankfully, this is a frequent enough issue that there are a few proven methods you can try.