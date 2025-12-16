American Vs. European DeWalt Batteries: Is There A Difference?

Like many of the biggest names in power tools, DeWalt is a global brand, with products sold in various countries. That includes its batteries, which are sold in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere. Given that they're sold in different consumer markets, one might imagine that DeWalt batteries in the U.S. are different from those found on store shelves in Europe. The fact of the matter is, performance and build-wise, there aren't any real differences between those sold in the two markets. The only place these batteries differ is in their labeling.

In the U.S., the average DeWalt battery is advertised as being 20 volts, while the equivalent battery in Europe will bear 18-volt branding. Internally, these batteries are the same, though their regional branding regulations cause them to be marketed differently. In the U.S., DeWalt battery marketing is based on their maximum output voltage, or the highest voltage they can reach. Meanwhile, European marketing for DeWalt batteries is based on nominal output voltage, which is the average, sustained operating voltage. This also means that 60V batteries in the U.S. are the same as 54V batteries in Europe and other regions.

Since they're basically one and the same, DeWalt's U.S. and European batteries should have no issues with compatibility, right? In truth, just like there are limits to which non-DeWalt tools can use DeWalt batteries, there are limits to one's regional battery mixing and matching.