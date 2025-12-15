How To Use A Clay Bar On Your Car (And Why You Might Need To)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Car enthusiasts take cleanliness very seriously. Detailing is a huge business in the world of cars, and it ensures that cars always look shiny and new, no matter how old they may be. There are, of course, several steps that go into detailing a car properly. Washing it is one thing, but there's a lot more to it, including ceramic coating, polishing, and PPF — meaning paint protection film. Polishing keeps the paint shiny and smudge free, while ceramic coating and PPF protect the bodywork (and windows in the case of ceramic coating) from various kinds of debris.

One less commonly seen step when detailing a car is something called claying, or a clay bar treatment. Don't worry, this is not turning into an arts and crafts class — claying involves using a clay bar to get rid of deeper contaminations in the paint work, something that simply washing the car thoroughly won't be able to do.

Despite being called a clay bar, it's actually made from a synthetic putty. For those familiar with gua sha tools, this is essentially the automotive equivalent. If this is something you'd like to try out, using a clay bar is actually pretty easy. It's beneficial to remove various contaminants from the car's paintwork, including brake dust, grit, and rocks that can accumulate on various spots while you're driving.