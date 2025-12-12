This Navy Torpedo Recovery Vessel Is South Carolina's Newest Ocean Reef

Though you won't find many torpedo recovery boats, or range craft as they're often known today, on the lists of history's most important warships, these vessels nonetheless play an important role in the fleet. Their primary job is, as the name suggests, the tracking and recovery of torpedoes, underwater targets, and other equipment during torpedo training exercises and testing. But how does one of these ships end up abandoned and stuck in the mud outside of Charleston, South Carolina?

TWR-8419 was originally built in 1986 and, after being retired from service, was sold at federal auction in 2021 for $81,600 – and this is when things start to get ugly. The ship ended up being too large to be registered by the state, and the owner never bothered to obtain federal documentation for it. And so the ship sat in a creek just off the coast, stuck in the mud, with the owner refusing to comply with Coast Guard orders to get proper documentation or to do anything about the vessel. The owner then became unreachable, and the ship was essentially abandoned.

Abandoned vessels are a common and growing problem on these waterways, but typically they are smaller sailboats and other pleasure craft, not former Navy ships that were over a hundred feet long. Not only did it stick out like a sore thumb, but it also represented a possible major environmental hazard should the abandoned, immobile ship start leaking fluids or contaminating the waters.