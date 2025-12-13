Which Xbox Controllers Are Compatible With Samsung TVs?

Can't find the remote for your smart TV? Don't rush to buy a new one — you might already have a solution if you have an Xbox controller lying around. You have a few options to choose from if you want to use your Xbox controller with your Samsung smart TV. The Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Wireless Controller with Share button that came with Xbox Series X|S models are all compatible with Samsung TVs over either a wireless or wired connection. You can also use the Xbox Adaptive Controller and even the older Xbox 360 controller. However, if you opt for re-purposing a 360 controller, you'll have to rely on hooking it up via USB. Otherwise, you can just connect your controller to your TV via Bluetooth.

While it's relatively easy to wirelessly use your TV's remote control with your Xbox Series X|S, using an Xbox controller through a wired connection is the most straightforward option for pairing it with your smart TV. You just need to plug the corresponding cable into your controller, like you usually would, then connect the other end of the cable to one of your smart TV's USB ports. The placement of your USB port might end up being a problem, though, if your controller's cable isn't long enough or your TV is especially far away from your couch. Once you're connected, using your controller to flick through your TV's interface should be fairly intuitive, with your left-stick and D-pad controlling most of the navigation and the right-stick handling your volume and channel control. And with Samsung expanding support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, you might even be able to play Xbox games straight through your TV on some Samsung models.