Xbox Cloud Gaming Expands To Some 2021 Samsung TVs With Rumble Support

Samsung Gaming Hub — Samsung's newly launched cloud gaming platform for Samsung Smart TVs — has been in the news for a while now. After several rounds of rumors in 2021, Samsung formally showcased the Gaming Hub at CES 2022. Samsung followed that up with a formal launch of the Samsung Gaming Hub service towards the end of June 2022, with a handful of 2022-made Samsung smart TVs launching with Samsung Gaming Hub pre-installed.

Even though Samsung had inked deals with several stakeholders from the gaming space to have their content on Samsung's Gaming Hub, the primary draw for consumers was that it offered official support for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Other companies that joined hands with Samsung to make their content available on the platform included NVIDIA, Google, Utomik, and Amazon (per Samsung).

For those still unsure what Samsung Gaming Hub really is, the simplest explanation is to think of it as an app within Samsung's Smart TV software. The primary focus of this app is to let Samsung Smart TV users play high-quality games via the cloud — without having to connect the TV to a computer or a gaming console.

When the service launched in June 2022, only a small selection of 2022-made Samsung Smart TVs officially supported Samsung Gaming Hub. However, that changes today with Xbox confirming that its Cloud Gaming Service will soon roll out to several Samsung Smart TVs made in 2021.