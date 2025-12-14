Does Your Car's Heater Have A Burning Smell? Here's What Could Be The Problem

If you live in a colder part of the country, you know firsthand that a functioning car heater is a necessity. It's a lovely feature that can make a huge difference between a warm and comfortable ride and an unbearable cold commute. In fact, if your car's heater isn't working, it'll not just affect your commute. It will also negatively impact your visibility — after all, car heaters have many uses, including defogging the windows and defrosting the car.

That said, although car heaters are designed to endure years of demanding driving, they're still subject to wear and tear. Luckily, they can be pretty good at telling us when something is wrong. Some might do so by blowing icy air through the vents, while others might give off a burning smell that just won't go away.

While a burning smell can be annoying, it's vital that you don't cover it up with air fresheners or, even worse, ignore it. There are some situations where the burning smell can be a dangerous sign, like if there's cracked heat exchanger or gas leak is the culprit. So, what is probably causing your heater to emit a burning smell, and how do you get rid of the smell for good?