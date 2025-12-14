This Ambitious Startup Says Its Machine Can Make Gasoline Out Of Thin Air

Imagine being able to fill up your car at the gas station without feeling any guilt. Environmental consciousness and a deeper understanding of the impact the burning of fossil fuels has on our planet can cause more pain at the pump for some than high fuel prices. A small minority of drivers have switched to electric vehicles solely on these moral grounds, but EVs come with their own host of environmental issues, including a mining process for battery material that consumes a lot of energy and can destroy ecosystems.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), transportation is the single largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., accounting for about 28% of the total. The EPA has addressed this problem by enacting emissions standards for cars and trucks and investing in renewable fuel options, such as plants. But the fact remains that there are almost 300 million registered vehicles in the country, with the majority of them belching out carbon dioxide into the air. We need our cars to get to work and school to maintain our daily lives, but what if there was a better way?

A New York-based company called Aircela is working to make fossil-free gasoline that would be suitable for everyday cars. The startup already has a working machine that can turn carbon dioxide taken from the air into gasoline. One day, you could be able to do it in your own driveway.